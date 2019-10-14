Guilford Men's Tennis Team earns Academic Honors

TEMPE, Ariz. – Members of Guilford College's men's tennis team were recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) for academic excellence in the 2018-19 academic year. Three from the men's side were honored as ITA All-Academic Scholar-Athletes. Guilford's men's team earned ITA All-Academic Team recognition.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association saw an increase in qualifying teams and scholar-athletes. All-Academic honors were awarded to 940 teams and thousands of scholar-athletes.

All-Academic teams boast a team grade-point average (GPA) of 3.20 or higher. ITA scholar-athletes must meet the following criteria: 1.) be a varsity letter winner, 2.) have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and 3.) have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters (including freshman through senior year).

Guilford's men's team, coached by Dave McCain, earned All-Academic Team recognition with a 3.28 team GPA. Individuals honored as All-Academic Scholar-Athletes included Kai Glass, Jay Montague, and Mason Robb. Glass, a history major, went 10-11 at sixth singles and had an 8-13 record at third doubles. Montague, a business administration major, went 10-8 mostly at fourth singles. He was 11-6 at second doubles. Robb, an exercise and sports sciences major, earned Second-Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors at first doubles. He shared the team lead in singles wins with a 13-7 first-singles record and had a club-best 12-10 overall doubles record.