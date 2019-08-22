Guilford Picked 10th In ODAC Coaches' Preseason Poll

FOREST, Va. – Guilford's men's cross country team was selected 10th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Coaches' Preseason Poll, released Thursday. The Quakers received 30 points in the annual poll.

Washington and Lee University and University of Lynchburg were picked first and second with 119 and 113 points, respectively. Rounding out the top three was Roanoke College with 90 points.

The Quakers' men return junior Darby Houghton, who placed 92nd at the 2018 ODAC Championships with a time of 37:26 on the eight-kilometer course.

Guilford starts the 2019 season with the Quaker XC Opener Friday, August 30. The three-team meet features Averett University and Randolph College and will mark Guilford's first on-campus meet since 2014. The ODAC Championships are set for Saturday, November 2 in Salem, Virginia.