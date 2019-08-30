Quakers Open Men's Cross Country Season at Quaker XC Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's men's cross country team opened the 2019 season with its first home meet in five years Friday. Teams from Averett University and Randolph College joined the Quakers in the Quaker XC Opener and competed on the five-kilometer Meadows Course, located in the northwest corner of Guilford's campus.

Averett University rookie Chandler Lowell captured the men's race in convincing fashion. He won the 15-man contest in 17 minutes, 30.4 seconds, over a minute faster than second-place finisher Brandon Epperly (18:39.3) of Randolph. The WildCats' Mason Dye (19:16.2) and Kenny Kinton (19:26.4) followed before Averett's Michael Nichols (19:39.2) rounded out the top five.

Quakers' freshman Dierell Parker (19:43.9) edged teammate Zach Crane (19:46.9) for sixth place. Guilford's third runner, sophomore Keshawn Murray, crossed the finish line in 23:35.1, good for 13th place.

Coach Marty Owens' harriers are back in action September 14 at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Preview Meet in Salem, Virginia.