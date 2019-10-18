Guilford Competes At VertCross Invitational

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – The Guilford men's cross country team competed at the VertCross Invitational hosted by High Point University on Friday evening.

Appalachian State University took first place as a team with 57 points. High Point (64 points) and Clemson University (65 points) finished second and third, respectively.

High Point's El Hocine Bouchrak crossed the finish line first in 24 minutes, 53.1 seconds, followed by Jahanzib Shahbaz of the Virginia Military Institute (24:54.7) and Appalachian State's Isaac Benz (25:14.8).

For Guilford, Zach Crane paced the team with a time of 32:06.5. Jayson Medrano followed up with a final time of 33:03.3, while Darby Houghton finished in 34:34.9.

The Quakers are back in action at Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships hosted by Roanoke College on November 2.