Crane Paces Guilford Men at ODAC Cross Country Championships

SALEM, Va. – Guilford College's men's cross country team placed 12th at the 12-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Cross Country Championships Saturday at Green Hill Park. The five-man team collected 370 points and had an average time of 32 minutes, 55 seconds over the eight-kilometer course on a cool and calm day.

Washington and Lee University placed all five of its scorers among the top-nine spots in the 124-man field and won the league title with 31 points. Led by individual champion Maxmillian Sparks, the University of Lynchburg came in second place with 39 points. Virginia Wesleyan University (104), meet host Roanoke College (124), and Eastern Mennonite University (137) rounded out the top-five teams.

Freshman Zach Crane was the first Quaker across the line for second-year coach Marty Owens' club. The rookie averaged 6:26.7 per mile in his time of 31:10.7, which placed 105th among individuals. Teammate Jayson Medrano was two spots back with a time of 31:35.5. Guilford's Dierell Parker placed 109th with a time of 31:49.4, followed by Justin France in 33:53.3 in 116th. Keshawn Murray had the Quakers' final time with a 36:04.1 that placed 123rd.