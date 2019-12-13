Season Review: 2019 Quaker Men's Cross Country

The Guilford College men's cross country team placed 12th at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships. Guilford scored 247 points at the meet, held at Green Hill Park in Salem, Va. on Nov. 2nd. The five-man team collected 370 points and had an average time of 32 minutes, 55 seconds over the eight-kilometer course on a cool and calm day.

Freshman Zach Crane was the first Quaker across the line for second-year coach Marty Owens' club. The rookie averaged 6:26.7 per mile in his time of 31:10.7, which placed 105th among individuals. Crane was GC's top runner at every 8K meet.

At the ODAC finals, freshman Jayson Medrano was two spots back with a time of 31:35.5. Guilford freshman Dierell Parker placed 109th with a time of 31:49.4. Sophomore Justin France clocked a 33:53.3 and was 116th. Sophomore Keshawn Murray had the Quakers' final time with a 36:04.1 that placed 123rd.

Parker had the top 5K time (19:43) at the season-opening Quaker XC event. He was three seconds faster than Crane on Guilford's home course.

Coach Owens expects to return all five runners for the 2020 cross country campaign.