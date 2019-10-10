Eight Quakers Earn 2019 NFCA Academic All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors

2019 Guilford College Softball Team (Deanna Lassiter '21 photo)
Oct 10, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Guilford College's softball team had eight students named to the National Fastpitch Coaches' Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athlete list October 3. A record-high 8,161 student-athletes were honored for the 2018-2019 academic year. The eight Quakers qualified with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and were among the 1,928 NCAA Division III student-athletes recognized. Division III had the most honorees among college divisions.

Guilford's 2019 NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes are as follow:

·         Sarah Adams - Adams hit .232 in 29 games last spring with seven RBI and 14 runs scored. She is a health sciences and exercise and sport sciences double major with a business minor.

·         Kayli Blankenship - Blankenship was named an All-America Scholar-Athlete for the third straight season. She hit .280 with 15 runs scored and had nine stolen bases last spring. Blankenship is an elementary education major and a psychology minor.

·         Lauren Bowman - Bowman is a two-time Guilford's Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll honoree and a two-time dean's list student. Last spring she scored one run in three appearances. She is a biology and psychology double major with a chemistry minor.

·         Natalie Conrad - This is Conrad's second All-America Scholar-Athlete honor. The 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Scholar-Athlete of the Year, she hit .430 with 41 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 17 RBI and one home run last spring. The health sciences and biology double major was a 2019 Second Team All-ODAC and first-team all-state (college division) selection.  

·         Jodi Flynt - Flynt is a biology and health sciences double major with a business minor.

·         Kylie Richardson - Richardson recorded a .500 hitting average in 15 games with one RBI and one run scored. She is a criminal justice and forensic biology double major.  

·         Abbie Worsham - Worsham was named an All-America Scholar-Athlete for the second season straight. She had one RBI in three games played in 2019. Worsham is a business administration major with an accounting minor.

·         Savannah Yale - Yale was named an All-America Scholar-Athlete for three consecutive seasons. Yale averaged .297 in 37 games last year with three home runs, 24 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

