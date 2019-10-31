Quakers Picked First in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll

SALEM, Va. - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball coaches selected Guilford College first in their 2019-20 preseason poll. The rankings were released Thursday at the annual ODAC Women's Basketball Media Day at the Salem Civic Center, which also holds the league's postseason tournament.

Guilford earned seven first-place votes, which helped it to the poll's top spot for the first time since 2012 with 139 points. Washington and Lee University followed with three first-place votes and is second with 127 points. Randolph-Macon College sits third with three first-place votes and 123 points. The University of Lynchburg stands fourth with 99 points. Emory & Henry College and Roanoke College share fifth place in the 13-team poll with 95 points.

Guilford starts its 17th season with head coach Stephanie Flamini on the sidelines. Flamini was named the 2018-19 ODAC Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, her second time receiving this award. The Quakers return 11 students from the 2018-19 squad that won the ODAC regular-season title, including all five starters. Senior Miracle Walters was a First-Team All-ODAC selection last year after averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore Lindsay Gauldin was a second-team all-league pick, the ODAC Rookie of the Year, a North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) all-state team member, and the D3hoops.com South Division Rookie of the Year. Other returning starters include sophomore guard Calyn Davis (9.9 ppg.), senior center Julie Carini (7.0 ppg., 6.5 rpg.), and junior guard Brianna Allen (5.5 ppg., 1.7 apg.).

Guilford opens its 48th women's basketball campaign on the road at Meredith College November 13.

2019-20 ODAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Guilford College (7) -- 139 pts.

2. Washington and Lee University (3) -- 127 pts.

3. Randolph-Macon College (3) -- 123 pts.

4. University of Lynchburg -- 99 pts.

5. Emory & Henry College -- 95 pts.

5. Roanoke College -- 95 pts.

7. Shenandoah University -- 92 pts.

8. Virginia Wesleyan University -- 60 pts.

9. Eastern Mennonite University -- 59 pts.

10. Bridgewater College -- 53 pts.

11. Hollins University -- 30 pts.

12. Ferrum College -- 24 pts.

13. Randolph College -- 18 pts.