Guilford Women's Basketball Wins Opener at Meredith, 54-45

Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Lindsay Gauldin - 22
Reb: Julie Carini - 10
Ast: 2 Players (#23, #40) - 2
Meredith
Pts: Kate Perko - 16
Reb: Kate Perko - 12
Ast: Madison Gladwell - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Meredith

Field Goals

(19-51)
(17-53)

Field Goal %

37.3%
32.1%

Rebounds

36
35

Assists

7
11

Turnovers

16
15

Pts off Turnovers

8
7

2nd Chance Pts

2
5

Pts in the Paint

24
12

Fastbreak Pts

0
0

Bench Pts

8
7
full stats
Nov 13, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Lindsay Gauldin poured in a game-high 22 points as Guilford College won its women's basketball season opener, 54-45, at Meredith College on Wednesday evening.

Gauldin, a sophomore, was 7-of-15 shooting, made two three-pointers and converted 6-of-8 free throws. Freshman teammate Carisma Lynn contributed 12 points (5-of-10 from the field) and senior Julie Carini grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds for the visitors. Senior Miracle Walters added eight points for Guilford.

The Quakers led 8-7 after the first period and held a 21-20 edge at halftime. Meredith trailed, 38-33, heading to the final quarter. The Avenging Angels cut the lead to three points on three occasions in the last period. Gauldin made two free throws with 5:05 left to give Guilford its biggest lead of the game, 50-39.

Kate Perko paced Meredith (1-2) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. She was 7-for-17 shooting. Kimberly Schuh added nine points for the home club.

Guilford shot 19-for-51 for 37-percent in the contest. Meredith hit 32-percent (17-53) from the field. The Quakers led in rebounding, 36-35. The Avenging Angels committed 15 turnovers and forced 16 Guilford miscues. 

The Quakers host St. Mary's (Md.) on Friday. The Guilford home opener starts at 5:30 p.m.

Guilford Women's Basketball Wins Opener at Meredith, 54-45
November 13, 2019 Guilford Women's Basketball Wins Opener at Meredith, 54-45
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Quakers Picked First in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll & 27th in D3hoops.com Poll
October 31, 2019 Quakers Picked First in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll & 27th in D3hoops.com Poll