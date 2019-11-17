Guilford Notches 59-52 Victory Over Mary Baldwin

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman Carisma Lynn paced the Quakers with a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) as Guilford defeated Mary Baldwin University, 59-52, Sunday afternoon in Ragan-Brown Field House.

Calyn Davis gave the Quakers the early lead with two quick three-pointers before the Fighting Squirrels responded with two threes of their own to tie the game up.

Both teams continued to go back and forth in the remainder of the first quarter but ultimately Mary Baldwin (2-1) held the slight 18-15 advantage.

The Quakers came out strong in the second quarter and outshot the Fighting Squirrels, 21-5, in the frame to gain the 36-23 lead at the half.

Guilford (2-0) continued to maintain its lead throughout the third quarter and were up by as many as 19 at one point. Mary Baldwin cut into that lead towards the end of the frame, but Guilford kept a 49-37 advantage by the start of the fourth.

The Fighting Squirrels attempted to rally in the final frame as they opened with seven unanswered points and then cut the deficit to just four points (51-47) with two minutes remaining in regulation.

Guilford held on by converting six of eight free throws in the last 28 seconds of the game to secure the 59-52 victory.

Offensively, Davis recorded 13 points and Miracle Walters was close behind with 10. Monell Dunlap contributed 11 rebounds, while Walters and Brianna Allen each had nine.

For Mary Baldwin, Brooke Anders led the way in points with a game-high 21 and Demet Saygili pulled down a team-leading eight boards.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers travel to Ferrum College Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.