Women's Basketball Moves to 3-0 After 74-59 ODAC Win at Ferrum

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Freshman Kristen Roberts scored a career and game-high 28 points as Guilford College won at Ferrum College, 74-59, on Wednesday.



The game was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for both clubs. The Quakers used a big fourth quarter to secure the win and improve to 3-0 (1-0 ODAC) on the young season. The Panthers fell to 0-4 and 0-1 in the ODAC.



Roberts came off the bench to shoot 8-of-17 from the field. She made 6-of-11 three-point baskets and converted 6-of-10 free throws. Sophomore Calyn Davis scored 13 points and freshman Carisma Lynn recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.



Guilford held a 23-20 lead at halftime and led, 44-43, heading to the final frame. The visitors then scored outscore Ferrum, 30-16, in the final 10 minutes en route to the win.



Kayla Cabiness tallied a team-best 23 points for the Panthers. She made 9-of-23 field goals and added five free throws. Cameron Hawkins netted 13 points and eight rebounds for the home club. Aisha Martin added 11 points for Ferrum.



The Quakers led in rebounding, 54-37. Junior Monell Dunlap came off the bench to grab 10 boards for Guilford. The Quakers shot 38 percent (22-58) to Ferrum's 30 percent (20-66). The visitors converted 22-of-35 free throws. The Panthers made 9-of-15 from the charity stripe.



Guilford returns to action on Tuesday (11/26) when Pfeiffer University visits Ragan-Brown Field House. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.