Quakers Fall, 68-62, At Bridgewater (Va.)

Kristen Roberts '23 (Jenna Schad Photo)
Kristen Roberts '23 (Jenna Schad Photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Kristen Roberts - 19
Reb: Monell Dunlap - 10
Ast: Carisma Lynn - 3
Bridgewater (Va.)
Pts: Ahlia Moone - 16
Reb: Claire Mocarski - 11
Ast: Madison Baum - 7

Team Stats

Guilford
Bridgewater (Va.)

Field Goals

(17-59)
(26-68)

Field Goal %

28.8%
38.2%

Rebounds

45
45

Assists

7
15

Turnovers

23
20

Pts off Turnovers

10
28

2nd Chance Pts

17
12

Pts in the Paint

18
20

Fastbreak Pts

0
0

Bench Pts

18
41
full stats
Dec 07, 2019

BRIDGEWATER, Va. - Freshman Kristen Roberts paced all scorers with 19 points as Guilford women's basketball was edged 68-62 by Bridgewater College Saturday afternoon. 

The Quakers took a quick 6-0 lead to open the game before Bridgewater (2-6, 2-1 ODAC) went on a 7-0 run to gain the lead. Both teams continued to battle for the advantage but the Eagles found themselves up 20-15 after the first 10 minutes of play. Sophomore Calyn Davis accounted for nine of Guilford's 15 points as she was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. 

In the second quarter, Guilford (6-1, 3-1 ODAC) tied the game up three separate times before the Eagles took control with a 9-1 run to make the score 34-26. Roberts hit a last-second three to cut the deficit to five points, 34-29, at the half. 

The third frame was much like the first two as the Quakers fought to keep the game close. Guilford came within two points midway through the quarter but the Eagles were able to stretch the advantage back out to take the 57-51 lead. 

Bridgewater opened the final quarter with a 5-0 run and was able to hold off the Quakers' attempts at a late rally to secure the 68-62 victory. 

Monell Dunlap recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Davis finished with 12 points and a team-high three steals. 

For the Eagles, Ahlia Moone led the offense with 16 points and also chipped in six rebounds. Claire Mocarski pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds throughout the contest. Leading Bridgewater in both assists (7) and steals (6) was Madison Baum.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers are back in action on December 14 for a 2 p.m. nonconference tilt at William Peace University.

 

Quakers Fall, 68-62, At Bridgewater (Va.)
December 7, 2019 Quakers Fall, 68-62, At Bridgewater (Va.)
Guilford Extends Win Streak To Six With 60-47 Victory Over Roanoke
December 4, 2019 Guilford Extends Win Streak To Six With 60-47 Victory Over Roanoke
Women's Basketball Holds Off Hollins, 62-55, in ODAC Game
December 1, 2019 Women's Basketball Holds Off Hollins, 62-55, in ODAC Game
Quakers' Women's Basketball Team Upends Pfeiffer University, 67-39
November 26, 2019 Quakers' Women's Basketball Team Upends Pfeiffer University, 67-39
Women's Basketball Moves to 3-0 After 74-59 ODAC Win at Ferrum
November 20, 2019 Women's Basketball Moves to 3-0 After 74-59 ODAC Win at Ferrum
Guilford Notches 59-52 Victory Over Mary Baldwin
November 17, 2019 Guilford Notches 59-52 Victory Over Mary Baldwin
Guilford Women's Basketball Wins Opener at Meredith, 54-45
November 13, 2019 Guilford Women's Basketball Wins Opener at Meredith, 54-45
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Quakers Picked First in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll & 27th in D3hoops.com Poll
October 31, 2019 Quakers Picked First in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll & 27th in D3hoops.com Poll