Quakers Drop Women's Basketball Tilt at William Peace, 73-56

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jaymesha Sanders poured in a game-high 24 points as William Peace University defeated visiting Guilford College, 73-56, on Saturday afternoon. Sanders made 10-of-16 field goals and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pacers.

WPU improved to 8-2 with the victory. The Quakers fell to 6-2 after the defeat.

Calyn Davis led Guilford with 15 points. The sophomore was 5-10 shooting and made all four of her free throws. Senior Miracle Walters contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Kristen Roberts had 11 points and converted two of Guilford's three three-pointers.

The 73 points allowed is the most Guilford has surrendered this season. William Peace shot 44-percent (31-70) to the Quakers' 21-62 (33 percent). The Pacers led in rebounding, 47-37. Guilford committed 17 turnovers and forced 12 miscues.

J'la Hinson (nine points) made the game's first basket for Guilford. Lauryn Cross responded with a three-point basket with 9:32 left in the opening quarter and Willaim Peace never trailed again in the contest. The home team outscored Guilford in every quarter and held a 36-27 edge at halftime.

The Pacers opened the second half with 9-3 run over the first 3:19 of the third period. Guilford trailed, 49-36, heading to the final stanza. Sanders made a three-pointer with 6:05 remaining in the game to give William Peace its biggest lead at 67-42.

For William Peace, Cross added 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Teammate Mikayla Ray pulled down a game-best 13 rebounds for the Pacers.

The Quakers return to action on December 30 when Methodist University visits Ragan-Brown Field House. Game time is 6 p.m.