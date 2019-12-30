Guilford Defeats Methodist, 69-44

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Guilford women's basketball team saw a career-high 16 points from Monell Dunlap as the Quakers defeated Methodist University, 69-44, in Ragan-Brown Field House on Monday night.

Both teams traded baskets in the opening minutes of the contest but at the 6:14 mark of the first quarter, Guilford (7-2) gained the advantage for good and never looked back. By halftime, the Quakers held a 40-19 lead.

The Guilford defense held the Monarchs to 25 percent shooting throughout the game, including just a 12.5 percentage in the third quarter where Methodist (2-9) scored only six points.

Guilford's bench played a key role as it contributed 28 points, which included 16 from Dunlap and seven from Kasey Medlin.

On the glass, the Quakers held a 57-35 advantage over the Monarchs. Leading the way for Guilford on the boards was freshman Carisma Lynn with 11 rebounds, while Dunlap added eight.

Lynn tallied her third double-double of the season on 10 points to go with her team-leading rebounds.

For the Monarchs, Destiny Hardin led the way with a game-high 17 points. Jazanae Billings paced the team in rebounds with 10. Tyzarea Alexander contributed nine points and eight boards throughout the contest.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers return to Ragan-Brown Field House Saturday, January 4 for a 2 p.m. Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest against Washington and Lee University.