Guilford Defeats Methodist, 69-44

Monell Dunlap '21 (Photo by Sideline Media Productions)
Game Leaders

Methodist
Pts: Destiny Hardin - 17
Reb: Jazanae Billings - 10
Ast: 3 Players (#03, #15, #21) - 2
Guilford
Pts: Monell Dunlap - 16
Reb: Carisma Lynn - 11
Ast: Lindsay Gauldin - 5

Team Stats

Methodist
Guilford

Field Goals

(14-56)
(29-65)

Field Goal %

25.0%
44.6%

Rebounds

35
57

Assists

7
19

Turnovers

19
23

Pts off Turnovers

19
20

2nd Chance Pts

9
17

Pts in the Paint

16
52

Fastbreak Pts

0
8

Bench Pts

2
28
full stats
Dec 30, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Guilford women's basketball team saw a career-high 16 points from Monell Dunlap as the Quakers defeated Methodist University, 69-44, in Ragan-Brown Field House on Monday night. 

Both teams traded baskets in the opening minutes of the contest but at the 6:14 mark of the first quarter, Guilford (7-2) gained the advantage for good and never looked back. By halftime, the Quakers held a 40-19 lead. 

The Guilford defense held the Monarchs to 25 percent shooting throughout the game, including just a 12.5 percentage in the third quarter where Methodist (2-9) scored only six points.

Guilford's bench played a key role as it contributed 28 points, which included 16 from Dunlap and seven from Kasey Medlin

On the glass, the Quakers held a 57-35 advantage over the Monarchs. Leading the way for Guilford on the boards was freshman Carisma Lynn with 11 rebounds, while Dunlap added eight. 

Lynn tallied her third double-double of the season on 10 points to go with her team-leading rebounds. 

For the Monarchs, Destiny Hardin led the way with a game-high 17 points. Jazanae Billings paced the team in rebounds with 10. Tyzarea Alexander contributed nine points and eight boards throughout the contest. 

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers return to Ragan-Brown Field House Saturday, January 4 for a 2 p.m. Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest against Washington and Lee University. 

 

