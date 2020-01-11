Women's Basketball Drops ODAC Game at Randolph-Macon, 63-59

Kristen Roberts '23 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Kristen Roberts - 14
Reb: 3 Players (#21, #23, #50) - 5
Ast: Calyn Davis - 4
Randolph-Macon
Pts: Cheridan Hatfield - 21
Reb: Kelly Williams - 9
Ast: 2 Players (#04, #34) - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Randolph-Macon

Field Goals

(23-49)
(22-52)

Field Goal %

46.9%
42.3%

Rebounds

24
37

Assists

8
15

Turnovers

22
25

Pts off Turnovers

20
30

2nd Chance Pts

2
14

Pts in the Paint

32
26

Fastbreak Pts

6
6

Bench Pts

11
17
full stats
Jan 11, 2020

ASHLAND, Va. -- Cheridan Hatfield poured in a game-high 21 points as Randolph-Macon College defeated visiting Guilford College, 63-59, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Saturday. Hatfield made 7-of-15 field goals, converted six three-point baskets and had seven steals in the contest.

The loss was the third straight for the Quakers, who fell to 7-5 and 3-4 in league action. The Yellow Jackets moved to 5-7 and 4-3 in the ODAC.

Freshman Kristen Roberts paced Guilford with 14 points. She was 6-of-12 shooting and made two baskets from beyond the arc. Senior Miracle Walters recorded 11 points and converted 5-of-8 field goals. 

The Quakers held a 20-19 edge after the first quarter. The game was tied at 32-32 at the break. R-MC had a good third period and led 53-47 advantage heading to the final stanza.

In the fourth quarter, the Quakers rallied and after two free throws by sophomore Lindsay Gauldin the game was knotted at 56 with 5:13 remaining. Randolph-Macon's Becca Arrington (eight points) then made a free throw and the home team led the rest of the way.

The Quakers shot 47-percent (23-40) to the Yellow Jackets 42-percent (22-52). R-MC made seven three-pointers to Guilford's two. The Yellow Jackets had the rebounding edge, 37-24. The Quakers committed 22 turnovers but forced 24 miscues. The home team, however, led in points off turnovers, 28-20.

Freshman Carisma Lynn (5-of-11 shooting) contributed 10 points for the visitors. Sophomore Calyn Davis also had 10 points and made 4-of-4 free throws. Gauldin contributed nine points and converted five of her six free throws for the Quakers.

For Randolph-Macon, Kelly Williams and Aimee DeBell notched 15 and 10 points respectively. Willaims grabbed a game-best nine rebounds and DeBell shot 5-of-7 from the field.

The Quakers host Eastern Mennonite University on Wednesday (1/15). The ODAC matchup tips off at 7 p.m.

