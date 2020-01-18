Shenandoah Turns Away Guilford, 46-42

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Sierra St. Cyr led all scorers with 19 points as Shenandoah University defeated the Guilford women's basketball team 46-42 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action at Ragan-Brown Field House Saturday afternoon.

The contest was a defensive battle from the start as neither team broke into double-digit scoring until two minutes into the second quarter. At the half, the Hornets held a slight 19-18 lead over the Quakers.

Late in the third quarter, Shenandoah (9-6, 6-3 ODAC) went on a 9-0 run (5:51-3:03) to take a nine-point lead, which was the largest advantage of the contest.

Guilford (8-6, 5-4 ODAC) battled back in the fourth quarter and Carisma Lynn helped the Quakers to within two points of the lead twice in the final minutes. However, Shenandoah's Jordan Sondrol converted four free throws in the final 18 seconds of play to secure the 46-42 victory for the Hornets.

In addition to her team-leading 19 points, St. Cyr also paced the Hornets in rebounds with eight and steals with three. Olivia Weinel contributed 14 points. On the boards, Ragan Johnson finished with six rebounds, while Sarah Donley and Mckenzie Mathis each had five.

For the Quakers, Lynn, Lindsay Gauldin, and Calyn Davis each had eight points. Julie Carini pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Gauldin also added three assists and three steals throughout the contest.

Guilford held the Hornets to a three-point shooting percentage of zero during the game. Both teams finished shooting 33.3 percent from the field.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers return to the court Jan. 22 for a 7 p.m. conference matchup at Emory & Henry College.