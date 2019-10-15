Four Quakers Named to IWLCA Zag Sports Academic Honor Roll

GRAND LAKE, Colo. - The Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) recognized four Guilford College women's lacrosse student-athletes for academic achievement in the 2018-19 school year.

The IWLCA's 2019 Zag Sports Division III Academic Honor Roll features four Guilford students among the 630 honorees representing 166 institutions. Honor roll members were juniors, seniors, or graduate students in 2018-19 who maintained a cumulative 3.50 GPA or higher. Seniors Hannah Cohen, Amber Dubois, and Holly Kozak were joined by junior Abigail Horchar as Guilford's Academic Honor Roll selections.

Cohen was an English and education double major who concluded her final season as a Quakers' defender. She started 15 games as a senior and had 21 career ground balls in 44 contests. Cohen was a three-time member of the Academic All-ODAC Team and a six-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll selection.

Dubois was a sport management major and started all four years for the Quakers. She completed her final season with a career-high 28 ground balls. Dubois was a three-time Academic All-ODAC honoree and an eight-time Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll selection.

Kozak was a political science major and four-year starter for the Quakers. She totaled 39 goals and 43 points as a senior, both career highs. A 2019 Third Team All-ODAC performer, Kozak was a four-time Academic All-ODAC honoree and an eight-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll.

Horchar is a chemistry major and completed her third season as a Quakers' midfielder. She started 15 of 16 games last spring and totaled 30 goals, nine assists, and 39 points. A three-time Academic All-ODAC honoree, she has been selected five times to Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers posted a 7-9 overall record (2-7 ODAC) in 2019. Guilford could return as many as 11 letter winners in 2020, including Horchar.