Women's Soccer Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Poll

FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's soccer coaches picked Guilford College 10th in the league's annual preseason poll announced Tuesday. The Quakers collected 63 points in the 14-team rankings.

The University of Lynchburg, the two-time defending league champion, earned 166 points and ten first-place votes for the poll's top spot. Virginia Wesleyan University (149 points) garnered two first-place votes and holds second place in front of Bridgewater College (146 points), which collected two first-place votes.

Stephanie Webb starts her third season with 17 letter-winners and six starters back from last fall's 6-10 team (4-6 ODAC).

Kelsey Reilly and Emily Shephard both contributed eight points for Guilford in 2018. Reilly, now a senior, had three goals and two assists for the Quakers last year. Shepard, a sophomore, netted two goals and four helpers as a freshman. Aubrey Gunther and Morgan Malikowski return after splitting time at the goalkeeper position last year. Gunther had a 2.20 goals-against average and made 64 saves in 859 minutes as a freshman. Malikowski, now a junior, posted a 3-1 record, had two shutouts and a 1.22 GAA last season.

The Quakers open the season on September 4 when Salem College visits the Arnfield Athletic Center. Match time is 7 p.m.

2019 ODAC Women's Soccer Coaches' Preseason Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

1. University of Lynchburg (10) 166 pts.; 2. Virginia Wesleyan University (2) 149 pts.; 3. Bridgewater College (2) 146 pts.; 4. Randolph-Macon College 131 pts.; 5. Washington and Lee University 130 pts.; 6. Roanoke College 111 pts.; 7. Shenandoah University 98 pts.; 8. Eastern Mennonite University 71 pts.; 9. Ferrum College 69 pts.; 10. Guilford College 63 pts.; 11. Randolph College 59 pts.; 12. Emory & Henry College 43 pts.; 13. Hollins University 20 pts.; 14. Sweet Briar College 18 pts.