Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Salem, 3-0, in Season-Opener

Karol Jaimes '22 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
Scoring Summary

1st - 3:33 - Jaimes, Karol (Guilford)
2nd - 75:02 - Hurst, Amber (Guilford)
2nd - 89:06 - Hall, Sarah (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Salem
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Ellie Montes - 4
Sv: Jordan Tomberlin - 6
Guilford
G: 3 Players (#12, #13, #16) - 1
A: 2 Players (#26, #31) - 1
Sh: Karol Jaimes - 4
Sv: Morgan Malikowski - 2

Team Stats

Salem
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

7 (2)
17 (9)

Saves

6
2

Fouls

12
15

Corner Kicks

3
1

Offsides

5
1
full stats
Sep 04, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. --  Three different Quakers scored as Guilford College opened the women's soccer season with a 3-0 win over Salem College on Wednesday night.

Karol Jaimes tallied for the home team just 3:33 into the contest. The goal occurred off a defensive miscue by the Spirits' backline. McKaley Boston earned an assist on her pass to Jaimes. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

The Quakers (1-0) pushed the margin to 2-0 in the 76th minute. Amber Hurst made a long run on the left side and her shot beat Salem (1-1) goalie Jordan Tomberlin, who came off her line.

The final goal occurred at the 89:06 mark. Sydney Moss assisted an unmarked Sarah Hall on the far post. She finished easily for the Quakers.

Guilford had the edge in shots, 17-7. Salem had three corner kicks to the Quakers' one. Possession time was split evenly.

Goalkeepers Bri Garcia and Morgan Malikowski combined for the shutout. Garcia started and earned the win. Malikowski played the final 45 minutes and stopped two shots. Tomberlin made six saves for Salem.

The Quakers play Wesleyan (Ga.) on Saturday at the Piedmont College Tournament in Demorest, Georgia. Game time is 5 p.m.

 
