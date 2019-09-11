Guilford Women's Soccer Edged by Methodist, 1-0

Karol Jaimes '22 (Photo by: Emily Heck '21)
Sep 11, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Bella Nunu tallied the match's lone goal in the 48th minute as visiting Methodist University won at Guilford College, 1-0, on Wednesday night.

The Quakers dropped 1-2-1, while the Monarchs improved to 3-1.

The score was 0-0 at halftime. Guilford outshot MU 8-4 in the opening 45 minutes.

On the scoring play, Cheyenne Ferrin took a corner kick for Methodist. She regained possession of the ball and passed to Nunu. She shot from about five yards out and scored at the 47:39 mark.

For the match, the Monarchs led in shots (12-11) and corner kicks (5-3). Guilford maintained possession 56-percent of the time to MU's 44-percent.

Karol Jaimes had four shots with two of them on goal for the home team.

Maggie Hunt notched three saves and earned the victory for MU. Bri Garcia stopped seven shots for Guilford.

The Quakers play at Piedmont International on Saturday (9/14) at 2:30 p.m.

