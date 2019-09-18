Pfeiffer Defeats Quaker Women's Soccer, 3-1

MISENHEIMER, N.C. -- Cayci Eaton scored twice as Pfeiffer University defeated visiting Guilford College, 3-1, in a non-conference women's soccer match on Wednesday night.



The Falcons improved to 4-2 and the Quakers dropped to 2-3-1.



Guilford got off to a fast start after scoring at the 2:36 mark. Sydney Moss took a pass from Kaylee Zabava and blasted the ball through the PU goalie's hands.



Pfeiffer tied the match in the 18th minute after Eaton scored on a deflection.



The Falcons pushed the lead to 2-1 with 41:49 on the clock. On the scoring play, Meredith Mason tallied on a deflection. The score remained 2-1 at halftime.



Eaton scored off a pass from Mason for the match's final score in the 75th minute.



Pfeiffer had the edge in shots (17-7) and corner kicks (4-1).



Goalkeeper Morgan Malikowski had eight saves in the defeat for Guilford. The Quakers also recorded two team saves in the contest. Kaley Hunt four saves for Pfeiffer.



Guilford hosts Averett on Saturday (9/21). Game time is 6 p.m.