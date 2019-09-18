Pfeiffer Defeats Quaker Women's Soccer, 3-1

Sydney Moss '22 (Photo by John Bell)
Sydney Moss '22 (Photo by John Bell)

Scoring Summary

1st - 2:36 - Sydney Moss (Guilford)
1st - 17:08 - Cayci Eaton (Pfeiffer)
1st - 41:49 - Meredith Manson (Pfeiffer)
2nd - 74:32 - Cayci Eaton (Pfeiffer)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Sydney Moss - 1
A: Kaylee Zabava - 1
Sh: Karol Jaimes - 2
Sv: Morgan Malikowski - 8
Pfeiffer
G: Cayci Eaton - 2
A: Meredith Manson - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#2, #7) - 4
Sv: Kaley Hyatt - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Pfeiffer

Shots (on goal)

7 (5)
17 (13)

Saves

10
4

Fouls

16
10

Corner Kicks

1
4

Offsides

2
1
full stats
Sep 18, 2019

 

MISENHEIMER, N.C. -- Cayci Eaton scored twice as Pfeiffer University defeated visiting Guilford College, 3-1, in a non-conference women's soccer match on Wednesday night.

The Falcons improved to 4-2 and the Quakers dropped to 2-3-1.

Guilford got off to a fast start after scoring at the 2:36 mark. Sydney Moss took a pass from Kaylee Zabava and blasted the ball through the PU goalie's hands.

Pfeiffer tied the match in the 18th minute after Eaton scored on a deflection.

The Falcons pushed the lead to 2-1 with 41:49 on the clock. On the scoring play, Meredith Mason tallied on a deflection. The score remained 2-1 at halftime.

Eaton scored off a pass from Mason for the match's final score in the 75th minute.

Pfeiffer had the edge in shots (17-7) and corner kicks (4-1).

Goalkeeper Morgan Malikowski had eight saves in the defeat for Guilford. The Quakers also recorded two team saves in the contest. Kaley Hunt four saves for Pfeiffer.

Guilford hosts Averett on Saturday (9/21). Game time is 6 p.m. 

 

