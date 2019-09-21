Four Score as Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Averett, 4-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Four different Quakers scored as Guilford College defeated visiting Averett University, 4-0, on Saturday night. Guilford improved to 3-3-1 and the Cougars fell to 0-8.



Freshman Taylor Rumrill got the home team on the scoreboard in 13th minute. Her first collegiate goal came after senior Kelsey Reilly threaded a 20-yard pass to Rumrill. She beat Averett goalkeeper Morgann Dills, who was off of her line.



The Quakers pushed the margin to 2-0 at the 41:11 mark. Junior Corby Brooke tallied off a pass from sophomore Eva Hart. The score remained the same at halftime.



Freshman Sarah Hall headed-home a pass from Kate Glenn in the 47th minute.



The match's final score came with just 16 seconds remaining in the contest. After an Averett foul, sophomore Karol Jaimes fired in a free-kick from 35 yards for the goal. It was her fifth goal of the season.



Guilford led in shots (25-6), corner kicks (6-1), and possession percentage (53-47).



Junior Morgan Malikowski played the first half in goal and earned the win for the Quakers. Sophomore Aubrey Gunther played the final 45 minutes. Both goalkeepers had two saves. For Averett, Dills had 10 saves.



The Quakers travel to Meredith College on Wednesday (9/25). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.