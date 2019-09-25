Rumrill's Early Goal Stands in Women's Soccer Win at Meredith

RALEIGH, N.C. – Taylor Rumrill's goal in the sixth minute proved the difference in Guilford College's 1-0 women's soccer win at Meredith College Wednesday night. The Quakers' victory marked their second straight shutout win.

Rumrill scored 5:27 into the match mark on a blast from just inside the right corner of the penalty area. Sarah Hall set up the rookie's second goal of the season with a short through ball from just inside the midfield circle.

While Guilford (4-3-1) maintained pressure throughout the rest of the match, the Quakers could not get another goal past Meredith goalie Miranda Lutz. The visitors held an 8-0 edge in shots at halftime, but only three of those were on goal.

The Avenging Angels (1-8) picked up the offense in the second half, but Guilford goalie Aubrey Gunther turned away all four Meredith shots on goal for her first shutout of the season.

The Quakers outshot the hosts, 14-4, and had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks. Meredith's Miranda Lutz made four saves.

Coach Stephanie Webb's club returns home Saturday (9/28) to host Sweet Briar College at 5:00 p.m. on the Quakers' homecoming weekend.