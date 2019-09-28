Women's Soccer Wins Big Over Sweet Briar, 8-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Karol Jaimes scored two goals and Sydney Moss had two assists as Guilford College defeated Sweet Briar College, 8-0, on Saturday evening.

The Quakers improved to 5-3-1 and 1-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The Vixens dropped to 0-7 and 0-1 in league play.

The home team opened the game's scoring just 3:29 into the match. Taylor Rumrill finished a cross from Moss about seven yards out from the goal line.

Jamies pushed the margin to 2-0 in the 25th minute. She capitalized on a Vixen turnover in its defensive and blasted a shot for the goal. About two minutes later, she had a one-touch finish in front of the goal for another tally. Amber Hurst delivered the cross and earned the assist on the scoring play.

The final score of the opening half occurred at the 43:04 mark. Kelsey Reilly delivered an impressive left-footed blast from 30 yards out for the goal. Susan Dillinger was credited with the assist.

Morgan Malikowski opened second-half scoring with 45:56 on the clock. She fired a shot from 45 yards out on the far side for the goal. Sarah Hall tallied off a pass from Kate Glenn in the 76th minute. Miriam Tomerlin recorded a score on Moss's second helper at the 77:15 mark.

The match's last score occurred in the 84th minute when Kaylee Zabava notched an unassisted goal for the Quakers.

Maddie Wine had a busy day in goal for the Vixens. She collected 21 saves. Guilford led in shots (51-0) and corner kicks (17-0). For Guilford, Aubrey Gunther earned the win and played the first half. Kristina Ell played the final 45 minutes between the pipes for the home club.

The Quakers play at Randolph-Macon College next Saturday (10/5). The ODAC match begins at 3 p.m.