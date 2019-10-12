Quaker Women's Soccer Toppled at Shenandoah, 3-1

Sydney Moss (Hailey Williams '23 photo)
Sydney Moss (Hailey Williams '23 photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 04:50 - Emily Yergin (Shenandoah)
1st - 07:27 - Emily Yergin (Shenandoah)
1st - 17:11 - Sydney Moss (Guilford)
2nd - 85:06 - Maiya Pencile (Shenandoah)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Sydney Moss - 1
A: Gracie Mayer - 1
Sh: Sydney Moss - 2
Sv: Bri Garcia - 6
Shenandoah
G: Emily Yergin - 2
A: 3 Players (#7, #14, #21) - 1
Sh: Emily Yergin - 6
Sv: Emilie Smith - 1

Team Stats

Guilford
Shenandoah

Shots (on goal)

4 (2)
24 (11)

Saves

8
1

Fouls

9
8

Corner Kicks

2
5

Offsides

0
4
full stats
Oct 12, 2019

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Emily Yergin scored two goals in Shenandoah University's 3-1 home win over Guilford College on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets improved to 9-4 and 4-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The Quakers dropped to 4-7-1 and 1-3 in the ODAC.

Three of the match's goals came in the first 17:11. Yergin tallied off a pass from Alison Spaziani to open the game's scoring in the fifth minute.

A little more than two minutes later, Traevia Morris earned an assist on Yergin's second tally.

In the eighteenth minute, Sydney Moss got the Quakers on the scoreboard. Gracie Mayer was credited with the assist on Guilford's lone goal. The score remained 2-1 at the break.

At the 85:06, SU scored the final goal of the match. On the play, Maiya Pencile scored from an Abby Alexa pass. 

Shenandoah led in shots (24-4) and corner kicks (5-2). Goalkeeper Emille Smith made one save and earned the win for the Hornets.

For Guilford, Aubrey Gunther took the loss. She played 12:31, made two saves against two goals allowed. Bri Garcia allowed one goal and made six stops for GC in the final 77:29.

Guilford plays at Washington and Lee on Tuesday (10/15). The ODAC match begins at 4 p.m.

