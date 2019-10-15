Highly-Touted Generals Defeat Women's Soccer, 3-0, in ODAC Action

Karol Jaimes (Hailey Williams '23 photo)
Karol Jaimes (Hailey Williams '23 photo)
Oct 15, 2019

LEXINGTON, Va. -- Three different Generals scored in Washington and Lee's 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win over Guilford College on Tuesday afternoon.

With the win, W&L remained unbeaten and moved to 12-0-1 on the season. The Generals, ranked fourth in the regional coaches' poll, are now 5-0 in ODAC play. The Quakers fell to 5-7-1 and 1-4 in the ODAC.

Sydney von Rosenberg scored at the 38:06 mark for the home team. Kelsey Anderson earned the assist on the play. The halftime score remained 1-0.

In the 70th minute, Kristen Castle notched the Generals second tally. Less than three minutes later, Lindsey White netted an unassisted scored for the match's final goal.

W&L had the edge in shots (29-4) and corner kicks (8-2). Karol Jaimes had two of Guilford's shots.

Bri Garcia recorded nine saves for the Quakers in 75 minutes. Morgan Malikowski played the final 14:20 for the visitors.

Winning goalkeeper Grace Combs played the first 75:14. Jasmine Furin played the rest of the game for the Generals.

The Quakers host Hollins University on Saturday (10/17). Game time is 4 p.m for the ODAC match.

Highly-Touted Generals Defeat Women's Soccer, 3-0, in ODAC Action
October 15, 2019 Highly-Touted Generals Defeat Women's Soccer, 3-0, in ODAC Action
Quaker Women's Soccer Toppled at Shenandoah, 3-1
October 12, 2019 Quaker Women's Soccer Toppled at Shenandoah, 3-1
Guilford Women's Soccer Edged by Roanoke, 1-0
October 9, 2019 Guilford Women's Soccer Edged by Roanoke, 1-0
Women's Soccer Drops ODAC Match at Randolph-Macon, 2-0
October 5, 2019 Women's Soccer Drops ODAC Match at Randolph-Macon, 2-0
Women's Soccer Wins Big Over Sweet Briar, 8-0
September 28, 2019 Women's Soccer Wins Big Over Sweet Briar, 8-0
Rumrill's Early Goal Stands in Women's Soccer Win at Meredith
September 25, 2019 Rumrill's Early Goal Stands in Women's Soccer Win at Meredith
Four Score as Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Averett, 4-0
September 21, 2019 Four Score as Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Averett, 4-0
Pfeiffer Defeats Quaker Women's Soccer, 3-1
September 18, 2019 Pfeiffer Defeats Quaker Women's Soccer, 3-1
Guilford Defeats Piedmont International, 3-2, In Overtime
September 14, 2019 Guilford Defeats Piedmont International, 3-2, In Overtime
Guilford Women's Soccer Edged by Methodist, 1-0
September 11, 2019 Guilford Women's Soccer Edged by Methodist, 1-0
Piedmont Hands Women's Soccer its First Defeat, 1-0
September 8, 2019 Piedmont Hands Women's Soccer its First Defeat, 1-0
Women's Soccer Ties With Wesleyan, 3-3 in Double Overtime
September 7, 2019 Women's Soccer Ties With Wesleyan, 3-3 in Double Overtime
Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Salem, 3-0, in Season-Opener
September 4, 2019 Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Salem, 3-0, in Season-Opener
Women's Soccer Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Poll
August 27, 2019 Women's Soccer Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Poll