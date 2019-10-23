Emory & Henry Rallies for 2-2 Women's Soccer Draw With Guilford

Emily Shephard '22 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Emily Shephard '22 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)

Scoring Summary

1st - 44:37 - Taylor Rumrill (Guilford)
2nd - 69:38 - Emily Shephard (Guilford)
2nd - 78:07 - Graysen Barrs (Emory & Henry)
2nd - 87:22 - Helen Frazier (Emory & Henry)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: 2 Players (#10, #14) - 1
A: Sarah Hall - 1
Sh: Sydney Moss - 6
Sv: Bri Garcia - 1
Emory & Henry
G: 2 Players (#5, #18) - 1
A: Ashlee Jordan - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#4, #5) - 2
Sv: Natalie Capone - 10

Team Stats

Guilford
Emory & Henry

Shots (on goal)

29 (18)
6 (3)

Saves

1
16

Fouls

5
6

Corner Kicks

4
3

Offsides

6
0
full stats
Oct 23, 2019

 

EMORY, Va. – Helen Frazier's unassisted 88th-minute goal helped host Emory & Henry College's soccer team rally for a 2-2 tie with visiting Guilford College Wednesday night. Frazier's long-distance shot capped a late Wasps' rally from a 2-0 deficit to their Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rivals.

The visiting Quakers (6-7-2, 2-4-1 ODAC) had a 2-0 lead before Graysen Barrs took a long pass from Ashlee Jordan and finished with a shot to the back post in the 79th minute. Barrs' tally halved Emory & Henry's (2-11-2, 0-7-1 ODAC) deficit and sparked the comeback.

Neither team mustered a sustained attack in the extra time. Guilford had all three overtime shots, including efforts by Kate Glenn and Sydney Moss that were stopped by Emory & Henry goalie Natalie Capone.

Taylor Rumrill spotted Guilford a 1-0 first-half lead when she scored off a lead pass from Sarah Hall 23 seconds before halftime. The Quakers doubled their advantage in the 70th minute on an unassisted score by Emily Shephard.

Guilford enjoyed a 29-6 edge in shots and had four of the game's seven corner kicks. Goalies Kaela Schlevensky and Capone combined for 16 saves, which helped keep Emory & Henry close. Guilford goalie Aubrey Gunther did not face a shot in the first half before giving way to Brianna Garcia, who had one stop in 65 minutes.

Coach Stephanie Webb's Quakers host Bridgewater College in a 5:30 p.m. ODAC contest on Guilford's Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center.

Emory & Henry Rallies for 2-2 Women's Soccer Draw With Guilford
October 23, 2019 Emory & Henry Rallies for 2-2 Women's Soccer Draw With Guilford
Karol Jaimes Scores Hat Trick in Women's Soccer's 5-0 Win Over Hollins
October 19, 2019 Karol Jaimes Scores Hat Trick in Women's Soccer's 5-0 Win Over Hollins
Guilford Drops 3-0 Women's Soccer Decision at Washington and Lee
October 15, 2019 Guilford Drops 3-0 Women's Soccer Decision at Washington and Lee
Quaker Women's Soccer Toppled at Shenandoah, 3-1
October 12, 2019 Quaker Women's Soccer Toppled at Shenandoah, 3-1
Guilford Women's Soccer Edged by Roanoke, 1-0
October 9, 2019 Guilford Women's Soccer Edged by Roanoke, 1-0
Women's Soccer Drops ODAC Match at Randolph-Macon, 2-0
October 5, 2019 Women's Soccer Drops ODAC Match at Randolph-Macon, 2-0
Women's Soccer Wins Big Over Sweet Briar, 8-0
September 28, 2019 Women's Soccer Wins Big Over Sweet Briar, 8-0
Rumrill's Early Goal Stands in Women's Soccer Win at Meredith
September 25, 2019 Rumrill's Early Goal Stands in Women's Soccer Win at Meredith
Four Score as Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Averett, 4-0
September 21, 2019 Four Score as Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Averett, 4-0
Pfeiffer Defeats Quaker Women's Soccer, 3-1
September 18, 2019 Pfeiffer Defeats Quaker Women's Soccer, 3-1
Guilford Defeats Piedmont International, 3-2, In Overtime
September 14, 2019 Guilford Defeats Piedmont International, 3-2, In Overtime
Guilford Women's Soccer Edged by Methodist, 1-0
September 11, 2019 Guilford Women's Soccer Edged by Methodist, 1-0
Piedmont Hands Women's Soccer its First Defeat, 1-0
September 8, 2019 Piedmont Hands Women's Soccer its First Defeat, 1-0
Women's Soccer Ties With Wesleyan, 3-3 in Double Overtime
September 7, 2019 Women's Soccer Ties With Wesleyan, 3-3 in Double Overtime
Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Salem, 3-0, in Season-Opener
September 4, 2019 Guilford Women's Soccer Blanks Salem, 3-0, in Season-Opener
Women's Soccer Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Poll
August 27, 2019 Women's Soccer Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Poll