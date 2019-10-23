Emory & Henry Rallies for 2-2 Women's Soccer Draw With Guilford

EMORY, Va. – Helen Frazier's unassisted 88th-minute goal helped host Emory & Henry College's soccer team rally for a 2-2 tie with visiting Guilford College Wednesday night. Frazier's long-distance shot capped a late Wasps' rally from a 2-0 deficit to their Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rivals.

The visiting Quakers (6-7-2, 2-4-1 ODAC) had a 2-0 lead before Graysen Barrs took a long pass from Ashlee Jordan and finished with a shot to the back post in the 79th minute. Barrs' tally halved Emory & Henry's (2-11-2, 0-7-1 ODAC) deficit and sparked the comeback.

Neither team mustered a sustained attack in the extra time. Guilford had all three overtime shots, including efforts by Kate Glenn and Sydney Moss that were stopped by Emory & Henry goalie Natalie Capone.

Taylor Rumrill spotted Guilford a 1-0 first-half lead when she scored off a lead pass from Sarah Hall 23 seconds before halftime. The Quakers doubled their advantage in the 70th minute on an unassisted score by Emily Shephard.

Guilford enjoyed a 29-6 edge in shots and had four of the game's seven corner kicks. Goalies Kaela Schlevensky and Capone combined for 16 saves, which helped keep Emory & Henry close. Guilford goalie Aubrey Gunther did not face a shot in the first half before giving way to Brianna Garcia, who had one stop in 65 minutes.

Coach Stephanie Webb's Quakers host Bridgewater College in a 5:30 p.m. ODAC contest on Guilford's Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center.