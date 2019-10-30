Guilford Edged, 2-1, By Lynchburg

Taylor Rumrill '23 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
Scoring Summary

1st - 15:10 - Rumrill, Taylor (Guilford)
1st - 29:32 - Smith, Taylor (Lynchburg)
2nd - 81:00 - Wigboldy, Amanda (Lynchburg)

Game Leaders

Lynchburg
G: 2 Players (#3, #10) - 1
A: N/A
Sh: Alyssa Rudy - 6
Sv: Caitlin Dorsch - 3
Guilford
G: Taylor Rumrill - 1
A: Sydney Moss - 1
Sh: Karol Jaimes - 2
Sv: Bri Garcia - 3

Team Stats

Lynchburg
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

14 (6)
5 (4)

Saves

3
4

Fouls

12
15

Corner Kicks

5
0

Offsides

1
1
full stats
Oct 30, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women's soccer team fell, 2-1, to Lynchburg College in the Quakers' last home contest of the regular season.

Guilford (6-9-2, 2-6-1 ODAC) took the early 1-0 advantage at the 15:10 mark when Taylor Rumrill scored off a long pass from Sydney Moss.

Lynchburg (10-6-1, 5-4-0 ODAC) responded just 14 minutes later on a long shot from over 30 yards out from Taylor Smith to even the score at 1-1.

The eventual game-winner came at the 81-minute mark when Amanda Wigboldy netted a penalty kick to give the Hornets the 2-1 lead.

Bri Garcia made three saves in goal for the Quakers, while Caitlin Dorsch recorded three saves as well for Lynchburg.

Karol Jaimes paced the offense for the Quakers with two shots on goal throughout the game.

Guilford finishes out the regular season on the road at Randolph College on Saturday at 12 p.m.

