Karol Jaimes Scores Twice in Women's Soccer's 3-3 Double Overtime Tie at Randolph

Karol Jaimes (Hailey Williams '23 photo)
Nov 02, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Guilford College's Karol Jaimes scored two goals in Saturday's 3-3 double-overtime tie in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match at Randolph College.

The match was the season finale for both teams. The Quakers moved to 5-10-3 and 2-6-2 in ODAC action. The Wildcats are now 6-8 and 2-7-1.

Sara Bane of Randolph tallied the lone score of the first half at the 39:24 mark. Marisa Santacroce earned the assist on the play. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

The visitors came out hot in the second half. In the 48th minute, Quaker Sarah Hall scored off a pass from Taylor Rumrill. Five minutes later, GC pushed the margin to 2-1 after Jaimes recorded an unassisted goal at the 53:51 mark.

In a seesaw match, RC responded with the next two tallies. Wildcats Jenna Rozenboom and Santacroce netted unassisted scores in the 64th and 71st minutes to lift the home club to a 3-2 lead.

Jaimes, however, countered with an unassisted goal at the 81:39 mark to force extra time. The goal was her team-leading 12th of the season.

Guilford led in shots 19-14. Both clubs recorded a shot in each overtime period. Randolph and Guilford each had three corner kicks.

Deaven Milam played the entire 110 minutes for the home team and grabbed seven saves. Morgan Malikowski started in goal for the Quakers. She allowed one goal and garnered two saves in 39:25 of time between the pipes. Bri Garcia played the final 70:35 and stopped three shots while allowing two RC goals.

Guilford head coach Stephanie Webb could return as many as 23 players for the 2020 season.

 

