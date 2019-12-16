Season Recap: Guilford College Women's Soccer

The Guilford College women's soccer team posted a 6-9-3 record in 2019. The Quakers went 2-6-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action.

Guilford closed September with a three-match winning streak after recording a trio of shutouts. GC bested Averett (4-0), Meredith (1-0) and Sweet Briar (8-0). Four different Quakers scored in the win at AU. In the Sweet Briar match, Karol Jaimes tallied twice and sophomore Sydney Moss dished two assists.

Jaimes, a sophomore, scored a hat trick and had one assist as Guilford College cruised to a 5-0 ODAC win over Hollins University on Senior Day (Oct. 19). Kelsey Reilly, who scored in the 59th minute, was one of four Quakers honored prior to kickoff. Susan Dillinger, Amber Hurst and Allison Van Voorhies were the other seniors recognized.

The victory over Hollins was the last one of the year Guilford. The Quakers ended the season with a 3-3 double-overtime draw at Randolph College on Nov. 2.

Jaimes led GC with 12 goals, which put her fifth among league leaders. She also had the game-winning overtime tally in a 3-2 win at Piedmont International on Oct. 14.

Freshman Taylor Rumrill had 15 points on six goals and three helpers. Sarah Hall, a freshman, recorded four goals and a team-best five assists. Moss notched 12 points (four goals, four assists).

Aubrey Gunther started 10 games and finished with 3-4-1 record. The sophomore posted a 0.90 goals average and had 18 saves. Junior Morgan Malikowski had a 2-1-2 record. She had 22 saves and a 1.58 goals-against average. Both keepers notched one shutout.

Guilford head coach Stephanie Webb could return as many as 23 players for the 2020 season.