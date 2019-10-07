O'Halloran Named ODAC Women's Swimmer Of The Week

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College's Carolyn O'Halloran was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women's Swimmer of the Week, as announced by the conference office Monday. This is the senior's first career weekly honor and the first swimmer of the week accolade for the program since the 2009-10 season.

O'Halloran helped the Quakers to a second-place finish at the Guilford College Invitational. She competed in seven individual events and two relays and accounted for 99.5 of Guilford's 266 points.

Individually, she finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.92 seconds, fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.01), fifth in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:20.31) and 100-yard butterfly (1:09.09), seventh in the 200-yard individual medley (2:41.76), and 10th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:14.61). She also added an 11th place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:27.44).

O'Halloran also helped Guilford finish third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:55.71) and fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (2:11.15).

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers return to the pool Saturday, October 12 at the ODAC Relays hosted by Washington and Lee University.