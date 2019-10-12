Women's Swimming Finishes Seventh At ODAC Relays

Rebecca Shenhouse '22 (John Bell Photo)
Oct 12, 2019

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Guilford College women's swimming team finished seventh out of 11 teams at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Relays hosted by Washington and Lee University Saturday.

Taking first place was Washington and Lee (421), while Randolph-Macon College (316) and Roanoke College (258) finished second and third, respectively. The Quakers finished the meet with 30 points overall.

Guilford saw meet-best 11th-place finishes in three events. The trio of Molly Hunt, Megan Cessna, and Carolyn O'Halloran earned six points in the 3x50-yard butterfly with a time of one minute, 34.30 seconds. O'Halloran, Cessna and Rebecca Shenhouse then teamed up in the 3x100 IM relay and finished in 1:53.88 to pick up six points. In the 500-yard relay, Shenhouse, Hunt, Cessna, and O'Halloran posted a time of 5:37.50.

The Quakers also placed 13th in both the 3x50 breaststroke (Shenhouse, Hunt, Cessna; 1:53.88) and 200-yard medley (Cessna, Shenhouse, Hunt, O'Halloran; 2:10.48).

Coach Brad Herndon's team is back in action on November 2 in a dual meet against Bridgewater College hosted by Ferrum College.

