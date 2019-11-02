Guilford Sweeps ODAC Quad Meet at Ferrum

FERRUM, Va. – Senior Carolyn O'Halloran broke her own school record in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday in Guilford College's three women's swimming victories at an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) quadrangular meet hosted by Ferrum College.

The Quakers (3-0, 3-0 ODAC) downed the host Panthers (134-51), Greensboro College (166-0), and Randolph College (136-46) in their first dual-meet action of the season.

O'Halloran had two of Guilford's six wins on the day. She won the nine-woman 50 freestyle race in 25.33 seconds, which was nearly a second faster (0.83) than her previous mark (26.16) set at the 2019 ODAC Championships. Later in the day O'Halloran outpaced three teammates to win the 100 butterfly in 1:12.38. After a short break, she swam to a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 58.80 seconds.

Freshman Megan Cessna and sophomore Rebecca Shenhouse also had two victories for Guilford. Cessna captured the five-woman 200 freestyle in 2:17.60 and beat six swimmers in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:27.78. She placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:12.04)

Shenhouse topped three teammates to win the 200 individual medley (3:01.13) and also touched first in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.41). Shenhouse also led Guilford with a second-place time (15:07.38) in the 1000 freestyle.

Kayla Krest and Maggie Mahanes also had second-place results for Guilford. Krest trailed Shenhouse in the 200 individual medley with a time of 3:22.19. Mahanes followed O'Halloran in the 100 butterfly in 1:28.20.

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers host Sweet Briar College and Salem College November 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the Greensboro Aquatic Center.