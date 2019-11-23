Quakers Compete At William Peace Fall Invitational

CARY, N.C. – Carolyn O'Halloran set a new school record in the 500-yard freestyle as Guilford College women's swimming finished the first day of the William Peace Fall Invitational in first place out of five teams.

The Quakers completed the first session of the meet with 53 points, which was 11 points more than second-place William Peace University (42 points). Randolph College stands third with 32 points while Ferrum College earned 20 points for fourth place and Warren Wilson College rounded out the field with three points.

O'Halloran set a new school record in the 500-yard free with a time of 5 minutes and 49.48 seconds. The previous record of 5:52.30 was set in 2006 by Justine Merritt. O'Halloran also finished second in the 50-yard free (26.09).

The team of O'Halloran, Rebecca Shenhouse, Megan Cessna, and Molly Hunt swam the 400-yard medley relay in 4:47.90 which was good for a first-place finish.

In the 200-yard individual medley, the Quakers finished 4-5-6-7. Shenhouse led the way with a time of 2:46.13. She was followed, in order, by Maggie Mahanes, Grace Moore, and Kayla Krest.

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers return to the pool tomorrow to finish out the William Peace Fall Invitational with the first of two sessions starting at 8:30 a.m.