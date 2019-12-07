Cessna Helps Guilford Swimmers to Split at Sweet Briar Meet

Megan Cessna '23 (John Bell Photo)
Megan Cessna '23 (John Bell Photo)
Dec 07, 2019

SWEET BRIAR, Va. – Megan Cessna contributed to three event victories as Guilford College's women's swimming team placed second in a double-dual meet with Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-rival Sweet Briar College and Gallaudet University Saturday.

The Quakers (6-1, 4-1 ODAC) fell to the host Vixens, 130-125, but defeated Gallaudet by a 186-68 margin. Guilford had second-place or higher finishes in 11 of 14 events.

Cessna started her day by swimming the lead leg of Guilford's winning 200-yard medley relay. The Quakers won the five-team race by nearly 18 seconds with a time of two minutes, 31.59 seconds. Cessna also won the 100 backstroke in 1:23.21 and later claimed the 400 freestyle race in 5:38.31. Her time of 3:00.81 placed second in the eight-team 200 backstroke race.

Senior Susan Dillinger and sophomore Rebecca Shenhouse also swam on the winning medley relay and posted individual victories. Dillinger dusted the 11-swimmer 50 freestyle field in 32.19 seconds. She took second in the 100 freestyle in 1:15.30 and was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:27.49. Shenhouse won the 200 breaststroke race with a 3:25.21 clocking. Her 1:33.27 in the 100 breaststroke placed second among nine contestants. She also had Guilford's best time in the 200 individual medley (3:11.24) where she placed third.

Molly Hunt was the fourth member of Guilford's winning relay and had a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:51.85).

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers return to action January 11 at Pfeiffer University at 4:00 p.m.

Cessna Helps Guilford Swimmers to Split at Sweet Briar Meet
December 7, 2019 Cessna Helps Guilford Swimmers to Split at Sweet Briar Meet
Guilford Wins First Swimming Invitational In School History
November 24, 2019 Guilford Wins First Swimming Invitational In School History
Quakers Compete At William Peace Fall Invitational
November 23, 2019 Quakers Compete At William Peace Fall Invitational
Quakers Defeat Salem and Sweet Briar In Dual Meet Action
November 16, 2019 Quakers Defeat Salem and Sweet Briar In Dual Meet Action
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Guilford Sweeps ODAC Quad Meet at Ferrum
November 2, 2019 Guilford Sweeps ODAC Quad Meet at Ferrum
Women's Swimming Finishes Seventh At ODAC Relays
October 12, 2019 Women's Swimming Finishes Seventh At ODAC Relays
O'Halloran Named ODAC Women's Swimmer Of The Week
October 7, 2019 O'Halloran Named ODAC Women's Swimmer Of The Week
Women's Swimming Finishes Second At Guilford College Invitational
October 5, 2019 Women's Swimming Finishes Second At Guilford College Invitational
Guilford Ranked In Preseason ODAC Women's Swimming Poll
September 27, 2019 Guilford Ranked In Preseason ODAC Women's Swimming Poll