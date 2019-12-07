Cessna Helps Guilford Swimmers to Split at Sweet Briar Meet

SWEET BRIAR, Va. – Megan Cessna contributed to three event victories as Guilford College's women's swimming team placed second in a double-dual meet with Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-rival Sweet Briar College and Gallaudet University Saturday.

The Quakers (6-1, 4-1 ODAC) fell to the host Vixens, 130-125, but defeated Gallaudet by a 186-68 margin. Guilford had second-place or higher finishes in 11 of 14 events.

Cessna started her day by swimming the lead leg of Guilford's winning 200-yard medley relay. The Quakers won the five-team race by nearly 18 seconds with a time of two minutes, 31.59 seconds. Cessna also won the 100 backstroke in 1:23.21 and later claimed the 400 freestyle race in 5:38.31. Her time of 3:00.81 placed second in the eight-team 200 backstroke race.

Senior Susan Dillinger and sophomore Rebecca Shenhouse also swam on the winning medley relay and posted individual victories. Dillinger dusted the 11-swimmer 50 freestyle field in 32.19 seconds. She took second in the 100 freestyle in 1:15.30 and was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:27.49. Shenhouse won the 200 breaststroke race with a 3:25.21 clocking. Her 1:33.27 in the 100 breaststroke placed second among nine contestants. She also had Guilford's best time in the 200 individual medley (3:11.24) where she placed third.

Molly Hunt was the fourth member of Guilford's winning relay and had a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:51.85).

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers return to action January 11 at Pfeiffer University at 4:00 p.m.