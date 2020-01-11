Guilford Swimmers Fall To Pfeiffer

Grace Moore '21 (John Bell Photo)
Grace Moore '21 (John Bell Photo)
Jan 11, 2020

MISENHEIMER, N.C. - Seniors Carolyn O'Halloran and Susan Dillinger paced the Guilford women's swimming team with 13 individual points each as the Quakers were handed a 98-59 loss by Pfeiffer University Saturday afternoon. 

O'Halloran finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes and 11.58 seconds before swimming the 100 freestyle in 1:00.85 which was good for second place. 

In the 50 freestyle, Dillinger paced all swimmers with a time of 29.14. She also earned second in the 50 butterfly (32.66). 

Megan Cessna contributed 10 points for Guilford (6-2) as she finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:14.90) and third in both the 100 IM (1:13.31) and the 50 freestyle (29.75). 

The 200 freestyle relay team of O'Halloran, Dillinger, Rebecca Shenhouse, and Grace Moore clocked a second-place time of 2:04.28 to wrap up the afternoon.

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers are back in action on January 18 when they travel to nearby Greensboro College for a 1 p.m. meet. 

