Guilford Swimmers Fall To Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER, N.C. - Seniors Carolyn O'Halloran and Susan Dillinger paced the Guilford women's swimming team with 13 individual points each as the Quakers were handed a 98-59 loss by Pfeiffer University Saturday afternoon.

O'Halloran finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes and 11.58 seconds before swimming the 100 freestyle in 1:00.85 which was good for second place.

In the 50 freestyle, Dillinger paced all swimmers with a time of 29.14. She also earned second in the 50 butterfly (32.66).

Megan Cessna contributed 10 points for Guilford (6-2) as she finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:14.90) and third in both the 100 IM (1:13.31) and the 50 freestyle (29.75).

The 200 freestyle relay team of O'Halloran, Dillinger, Rebecca Shenhouse, and Grace Moore clocked a second-place time of 2:04.28 to wrap up the afternoon.

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers are back in action on January 18 when they travel to nearby Greensboro College for a 1 p.m. meet.