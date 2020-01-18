Guilford Swimming Tops Greensboro and Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College's 200-yard freestyle relay team of Molly Hunt, Abigail Horchar, Kayla Krest, and Cat Thresher posted the second-fastest time in program history as the Quakers earned a 105-21 win over Greensboro College and a 96-43 win over Salem College Saturday afternoon at the Royce Reynolds Family Student Life Center Pool.

Hunt, Horchar, Krest, and Thresher recorded a first-place time of one minute and 49.05 seconds in the 200 freestyle relay, which was just under a second from the program record of 1:48.24.

The Quakers also recorded a win in the 200 medley relay which Megan Cessna, Grace Moore, Susan Dillinger, and Carolyn O'Halloran swam in 2:12.88.

Individually, O'Halloran earned victories in both the 200 freestyle (2:16.76) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.24), while Dillinger took first in the 100 butterfly (1:24.04) and Cessna finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:14.20).

In the 200 IM, the Quakers went second, third, and fourth. Cessna finished at 2:43.57, while Krest and Horchar followed up with times of 3:24.84 and 3:26.62, respectively.

Guilford swimmers also finished 2-3-4 in the 100 breaststroke. Moore led the way for the Quakers with a 1:30.67. Horchar was next with a time of 1:37.83 and then Maggie Mahanes rounded out the event at 1:45.73.

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers return to the pool Jan. 25 for a 1 p.m. meet at Hollins University.