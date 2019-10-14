Guilford Women's Tennis Team earns Academic Honors

TEMPE, Ariz. – Members of Guilford College's women's tennis team was recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) for academic excellence in the 2018-19 academic year. Five members of the Quakers' women's team were honored as ITA All-Academic Scholar-Athletes. Guilford's women's teams earned ITA All-Academic Team recognition.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association saw an increase in qualifying teams and scholar-athletes. All-Academic honors were awarded to 940 teams and thousands of scholar-athletes.

All-Academic teams boast a team grade-point average (GPA) of 3.20 or higher. ITA scholar-athletes must meet the following criteria: 1.) be a varsity letter winner, 2.) have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and 3.) have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters (including freshman through senior year).

Guilford's women's team, coached by Kim Kleimeier '13, earned All-Academic Team recognition with a 3.23 team GPA. Individuals honored as All-Academic Scholar-Athletes included Megan Kimpel, Alys Parker, Jessica Fuentes, Makayla McLaurin, and Mackenzie Calton. Kimpel, an experience design major, played mostly at fourth singles. She shared the team lead with four doubles wins, mostly at third doubles. Parker, a creative writing major, played at sixth singles. Fuentes, a political science and philosophy major,­ played mostly sixth singles and third doubles. McLaurin, a philosophy major, played first singles and first doubles. Calton, a biology major, played fifth singles, and tied with Kimpel for the team lead with four doubles wins at third doubles.