Women's Tennis Team Opens Season at ITA South Region Championships

ROME, Ga. – Guilford College's women's tennis team competed at the non-scoring Intercollegiate Tennis Association's South Region Division III Small College Championships last weekend at the Rome Tennis Center.

Six Quakers competed in both singles and doubles at the 13-team competition that spanned three days.

Guilford rookie Claire Rogers had a hand in two victories, one in singles and one in doubles. She won her opening match in Flight C, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (7) over Oglethorpe University's Alexis Salgueiro. Millsaps College's Isabella Hutchins, the eventual flight runner up, eliminated Rogers in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-3. Rogers teamed with Hannah Perdue in the Flight C doubles bracket and the tandem knocked off Covenant College's Justine Blick and Ariana Logan, 8-7 (1), in their first contest. Eventual flight runner up Julia Keffer and Erica Rempel of Belhaven University bounced Rogers and Pardue, 8-6, in the semifinals.

In the B2 singles flight, Guilford's Madyson Schreiber downed Covenant's Nicole Restrepo, 3-6, 6-4 (6), but fell to flight runner up Gracie Hughes (Sewanee), 6-2, 6-1, in the quarterfinal round.

Guilford's other weekend contestants included Jessica Fuentes, Megan Kimpel, and Delaney Taylor.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers host Salem College Sunday (Oct. 6) to close out the fall season.