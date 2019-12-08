Taylor Sets New Benchmarks to Lead Quakers in Indoor Season Opener

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Guilford College track and field teams opened the 2019-20 season on Sunday at the JDL Early Bird Duals. The non-scoring indoor meet saw a number of noteworthy performances from the Quakers.

Freshman Julia Taylor set two new women's records. She ran a 1:04.22 time in the 400M run. She was 12th of 20 runners and her time bested Sommer Fanney's previous benchmark from 2018 (1:06.19). In the 200M dash, Taylor ran a 28.17 and was 15th of 22 runners. She eclipsed Carmen Curtis' record time of 28.89. Junior teammate Jamie Britt clocked GC's second-best 200 after clocking a 28.75 time. She was 17th in the race.

Emily Winder also had an exceptional collegiate track debut. The freshman ran the fourth-fastest 3000M run in program history. Her 11:25.94 clocking put her 16th of the 22 entrants.

On the men's side, AJ Dalmasi opened his college track and field career with Guilford's second-best shot put mark. The freshman recorded a distance of 11.25M and was ninth of 15 competitors.

Sophomore Amir Abdur-Rahim was seventh of 23 competitors in the 400M run. He posted a time of 53.99 in the race. Dierell Parker was eight of 13 runners in the 800M run. The freshman clocked a time of 2:14.25.

The Quakers return to the JDL Fast Track for their next competition, the JDL College Invitational on Jan. 19, 2020.