Guilford Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)

Michaela Allred '20, Christian Ritter '20 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Michaela Allred '20, Christian Ritter '20 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
K: Jasmine Gaines - 7
B: Mackenzie Calton - 4
D: Bryce Smith - 10
SA: Christian Ritter - 3
Johnson & Wales (RI)
K: Kate Walker - 11
B: Kate Walker - 3
D: Elyssa Nicolas - 15
SA: Brylee Frank - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Johnson & Wales (RI)

Hitting %

.000
.275

Blocks

5.0
5.0

Digs

40
48

Aces

6
7
full stats
Aug 31, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. – Guilford College's volleyball team (0-3) concluded the Emory Classic with a loss to eighth-ranked Johnson & Wales (R.I.) University. The Wildcats improved to 2-1 on the season with the 25-13, 25-17, 26-24 victory. 

Guilford fought hard in the third set and came back to tie the score at 24-24 before Johnson & Wales closed out the frame with two straight kills to secure the match victory. Leading the Wildcats offensively was Kate Walker with 11 kills on .556 hitting. Brylee Frank added a team high 36 assists while Elyssa Nicolas contributed 15 digs. 

The Quakers finished the match with a .000 percentage and were led by Jasmine Gaines with seven kills. Senior setter Tina Eucker registered a team-leading 18 assists and Bryce Smith recorded 10 digs. 

Guilford welcomes Pfeiffer to Ragan-Brown Field House Wednesday, September 4 for a 7:00 p.m. match. 

Guilford Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
August 31, 2019 Guilford Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
Guilford Volleyball Drops Two Matches At Emory Classic
August 30, 2019 Guilford Volleyball Drops Two Matches At Emory Classic
Guilford Picked Sixth In ODAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
August 21, 2019 Guilford Picked Sixth In ODAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
Register to Play in Guilford's Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament
August 6, 2019 Register to Play in Guilford's Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament