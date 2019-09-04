Ritter, Gaines Power Guilford Past Pfeiffer in Home Volleyball Opener

Christian Ritter '20, Bryce Smith '21, Aeryal Ceaser '20 (Deanna Lassiter '21 photo)
Christian Ritter '20, Bryce Smith '21, Aeryal Ceaser '20 (Deanna Lassiter '21 photo)

Game Leaders

Pfeiffer
K: Alonna Clouse - 14
B: Myasia Jones - 2
D: Emma Gray Beacham - 16
SA: 2 Players (#4, #21) - 1
Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 13
B: Mackenzie Calton - 3
D: Christian Ritter - 12
SA: Christian Ritter - 3

Team Stats

Pfeiffer
Guilford

Hitting %

.171
.337

Blocks

2.0
3.0

Digs

39
45

Aces

2
6
full stats
Sep 04, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Christian Ritter had a team-high 13 kills and 12 digs in Guilford College's 3-0 nonconference volleyball win over visiting Pfeiffer University Wednesday night. The Quakers notched their first win in their home opener by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-15.

While the match featured 11 ties and four lead changes, the Quakers controlled play for most of the night with solid hitting. Quakers' senior Jasmine Gaines added nine kills on .500 hitting, which helped the host outhit the Falcons, .345-.116. Guilford (1-3) scored 44 of its 53 points via kills. Morgan Tompkins and Mackenzie Calton both chipped in six putaways and Michalea Allred added five.

Senior setter Tina Eucker set up 22 assists and added five digs. Jenna Myer added 13 assists and eight pickups. Ritter added a match-best three assists and finished with 16 points, tops in the contest.

Pfeiffer's Alonna Crouse led all students with 14 kills and teammate Bri Weber added 10 on .556 hitting. Angelina Fardella set up a match-high 28 kills and the Falcons' Emma Gray Beacham led all competitors with 16 digs.

Coach Emily Gann's club heads to Brevard College Saturday for a tri-match that includes Piedmont International University.

