Guilford Downs Piedmont International, 3-2, and Brevard, 3-0

BREVARD, N.C. – The Guilford volleyball team traveled to Brevard College for a tri-match on Saturday afternoon. The Quakers came away with a 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9) victory over Piedmont International University and a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 27-25) win over Brevard.

The Bruins (4-3) and Quakers traded sets back and forth with Piedmont International taking sets one and three, while Guilford won sets two and four. The fifth set was a battle as well with the Quakers earning the 15-9 advantage to secure the match win.

Christian Ritter and Cam Blankenship led the Guilford offense with 17 kills each. Tina Eucker led the team in assists (34), while Ritter had a team-high 20 digs.

For the Bruins, Virgillia Jones had a team-leading 20 kills on .395 hitting and Mckenzie Mastin recorded 16 kills and 14 digs. Chelsea Edwards added 42 assists throughout the match, while Alexia Infante and Cameron Dubuc each contributed 14 digs.

In the second match of the day, Guilford (3-3) started out strong against Brevard with a 5-0 run to open the first set and a 9-0 run in the start of the second set to quickly take a 2-0 advantage.

The Tornados attempted to rally in the third set and even tied the score several times, but the Quakers ultimately earned the 27-25 set win.

Leading Guilford offensively was Blankenship with seven kills. Kelley recorded five kills on .364 hitting. Eucker registered 14 assists, while Bryce Smith had a team-leading 14 digs.

Breanna O'Shields and Julie McGahy paced Brevard with six kills each. Hannah Gordon had a team-high 17 assists throughout the match.

The Quakers return to the court on Wednesday, September 11 when they host Ferrum at 7 p.m.