Guilford Sweeps Ferrum in ODAC Volleyball Opener, 3-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman Cameron Blankenship had 10 kills and hit .368 in Guilford College's 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory over visiting Ferrum College Wednesday night, The Quakers (4-3, 1-0 ODAC) won their fourth-straight match, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12.

Guilford hit .306 as a team and trailed just once in the match. Tina Eucker set up 17 kills and Jenna Myer added 12 assists as the Quakers had 35 assists on 37 kills. Myer picked up a team-high eight digs in the contest. Morgan Tompkins and Jasmine Gaines each chipped in five putaways. Khaira Bolden added four kills and five blocks. Guilford used 19 students in the league-opening win.

Cameron Hawkins led the Panthers (1-6, 0-1 ODAC) with six kills and two blocks. Layura Henley, Molly Patterson, and Mia Schaeffer each added four kills. Arielle Tritt led Ferrum with nine assists and Kayla Divers picked up nine digs.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers host the Guilford College Invitational this Friday and Saturday in the Ragan-Brown Field House. Friday's schedule features Salem and William Peace at 5 p.m., followed by Guilford and Maryville. The four squads will each play twice in four Saturday matches in Ragan-Brown beginning at 11:00 a.m. Guilford plays William Peace at 1 and Salem at 5. Admission to the invitational is free.