Guilford Defeats Hollins 3-1

Morgan Tompkins '20 (Photo by Laszlo van Straelen '21)
Game Leaders

Guilford
K: Morgan Tompkins - 17
B: Mackenzie Calton - 4
D: Tina Eucker - 11
SA: 3 Players (#3, #12, #17) - 2
Hollins
K: Hannah Arthur - 15
B: Kiki Speights - 5
D: Hannah Piatak - 16
SA: Kiki Speights - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Hollins

Hitting %

.218
.223

Blocks

8.5
6.0

Digs

50
54

Aces

9
6
full stats
Sep 18, 2019

ROANOKE, Va. – The Guilford volleyball team traveled to Hollins University on Wednesday evening for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match and came away with a 3-1 (25-22, 25-13, 25-27, 25-21) victory.

Hollins (6-7) started the first set strong, taking an early 9-3 lead before the Quakers closed the gap. Guilford (7-4) ended the set on a 5-1 scoring run to claim the 25-22 win.

The second set started out close as well, but the Quakers quickly pulled away to earn the set victory by a score of 25-13.

Hollins battled back during a third set that saw 12 ties and five lead changes and ultimately secured a 27-25 win to force a fourth set.

Both teams continued to fight hard for the advantage throughout the fourth set, but Guilford came out on top, 25-21, to secure the 3-1 match victory.

Morgan Tompkins led the Quakers offensively with a match-high 17 kills on .467 hitting. Kylee Crook recorded a team-high 25 assists, while Christian Ritter registered 14 digs.

For Hollins, Hannah Arthur paced the offense with 15 kills. Casey Mahan led the team in assists with 20 and Charlie Vollmers had 16 digs.

Guilford returns to the court on Friday, September 20 for a 7 p.m. match against Brevard in Ragan-Brown Field House.

