Quakers Sweep Brevard, 3-0

Jasmine Gaines '20 (Deanna Lassiter '21 photo)
Jasmine Gaines '20 (Deanna Lassiter '21 photo)

Game Leaders

Brevard
K: 2 Players (#12, #8) - 5
B: 3 Players (#12, #13, #8) - 1
D: Mariana Rodriguez - 15
SA: 2 Players (#7, #8) - 1
Guilford
K: Jasmine Gaines - 12
B: 3 Players (#6, #15, #5) - 2
D: 2 Players (#23, #10) - 9
SA: Cam Blankenship - 4

Team Stats

Brevard
Guilford

Hitting %

0.055
0.245

Blocks

2
4

Digs

35
63

Aces

2
12
full stats
Sep 20, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Guilford volleyball team hosted Brevard College on Friday night in Ragan-Brown Field House and the Quakers earned a decisive 3-0 match victory (25-20,25-13, 25-11).

Guilford (8-4) jumped out to an early lead in set one before the Tornados cut the deficit to within three points (20-17). However, the Quakers held on to secure the first set. 

During the second and third sets, Guilford maintained a healthy lead throughout in order to earn the overall match win. 

Leading Guilford offensively was Jasmine Gaines with 12 kills on .500 hitting. Tina Eucker had a team-high 22 assists while Bryce Smith and Cydney Scott each had nine digs. 

For Brevard (0-10), Breanna O'Shields and Raley Shirley paced the team in kills with five each. Mariana Rodriguez recorded 15 digs and Hannah Gordon had a team-high 13 assists. 

The Quakers return to the court on Tuesday, September 24 when they host Washington and Lee for a 7 p.m. Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match in Ragan-Brown Field House. 

Quakers Sweep Brevard, 3-0
September 20, 2019 Quakers Sweep Brevard, 3-0
Guilford Defeats Hollins, 3-1
September 18, 2019 Guilford Defeats Hollins, 3-1
Quakers Rally To Finish 2-1 at Guilford Volleyball Invitational
September 14, 2019 Quakers Rally To Finish 2-1 at Guilford Volleyball Invitational
Quakers Open Guilford College Invitational With 3-1 Win Over Maryville (Tenn.)
September 13, 2019 Quakers Open Guilford College Invitational With 3-1 Win Over Maryville (Tenn.)
Guilford Sweeps Ferrum in ODAC Volleyball Opener, 3-0
September 11, 2019 Guilford Sweeps Ferrum in ODAC Volleyball Opener, 3-0
Guilford Downs Piedmont International, 3-2, and Brevard, 3-0
September 7, 2019 Guilford Downs Piedmont International, 3-2, and Brevard, 3-0
Ritter, Gaines Power Guilford Past Pfeiffer in Home Volleyball Opener
September 4, 2019 Ritter, Gaines Power Guilford Past Pfeiffer in Home Volleyball Opener
Guilford Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
August 31, 2019 Guilford Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
Guilford Volleyball Drops Two Matches At Emory Classic
August 30, 2019 Guilford Volleyball Drops Two Matches At Emory Classic
Guilford Picked Sixth In ODAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
August 21, 2019 Guilford Picked Sixth In ODAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
Register to Play in Guilford's Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament
August 6, 2019 Register to Play in Guilford's Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament