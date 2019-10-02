Guilford Defeats Roanoke in ODAC Volleyball, 3-1

Cam Blankenship '23 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
Game Leaders

Roanoke
K: Linsey Bailey - 21
B: Angel Ross - 3
D: Linsey Bailey - 18
SA: Linsey Bailey - 4
Guilford
K: Jasmine Gaines - 12
B: Michaela Allred - 3
D: Tina Eucker - 20
SA: 2 Players (#6, #12) - 2

Team Stats

Roanoke
Guilford

Hitting %

0.151
0.23

Blocks

6
5

Digs

57
70

Aces

7
7
full stats
Oct 02, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford volleyball hosted Roanoke College for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match Wednesday night and the Quakers came away with a 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20) victory. 

The first set was close from the start and saw six lead changes and five ties before the Quakers finished off the set with a 6-1 run to take the early advantage. 

Roanoke (8-9, 2-4 ODAC) rallied in the second set with a team hitting percentage of .293 to Guilford's .135 to earn the 25-21 set win. 

The Quakers responded well in the third set, however, as they bounced back for a decisive 25-14 set victory. 

In the fourth set, the Maroons wouldn't go down without a fight and took the edge early before Guilford (10-6, 4-2 ODAC) came back with a rally of their own. The Quakers finished out the set with seven unanswered points to secure the match. 

Leading Guilford offensively was Jasmine Gaines with 12 kills on .435 hitting. Cam Blankenship and Christian Ritter were close behind with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Tina Eucker recorded her sixth double-double of the season as she led the team in both assists (32) and digs (20). 

For Roanoke, Linsey Bailey had a match-high 21 kills, led the team in digs (18), and also accounted for 25.5 points. Logan Pasley contributed a team-high 22 assists during the contest. 

The Quakers are back in action Saturday when they travel to the University of Lynchburg for a 2 p.m. conference match. 

