Guilford Sweeps N.C. Wesleyan, 3-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College volleyball's Christian Ritter hit .308 with 10 kills and 13 digs to lead the Quakers to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-23) victory over North Carolina Wesleyan College Tuesday night in Ragan-Brown Field House.

The Quakers started both the first and second sets strong, gaining the advantage early and never relinquishing their lead.

In the third set, Guilford (11-7) opened with a 5-0 run and led by as many as eight points before the Battling Bishops attempted a late rally. N.C. Wesleyan (7-13) battled back to bring the deficit within one at 24-23, but the Quakers secured the match point on a kill from Ritter.

Khaira Bolden and Cam Blankenship added six kills each for Guilford, while Tina Eucker had 18 assists throughout the contest.

For the Battling Bishops, Callie Cline recorded a team-high five kills. Samantha Butensky contributed a match-high 19 digs and Haileigh Riesenback was credited with 14 assists.

The Quakers return to Ragan-Brown Field House Thursday for a 7 p.m. match against Greensboro College.