Guilford Sweeps N.C. Wesleyan, 3-0

Christian Ritter '20 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Game Leaders

N.C. Wesleyan
K: Callie Cline - 5
B: 2 Players (#3, #23) - 2
D: Sam Butensky - 19
SA: Hannah Thrasher - 2
Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 10
B: 2 Players (#5, #6) - 2
D: Christian Ritter - 13
SA: 2 Players (#6, #12) - 4

Team Stats

N.C. Wesleyan
Guilford

Hitting %

.011
.159

Blocks

5.0
3.0

Digs

45
50

Aces

4
11
full stats
Oct 08, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College volleyball's Christian Ritter hit .308 with 10 kills and 13 digs to lead the Quakers to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-23) victory over North Carolina Wesleyan College Tuesday night in Ragan-Brown Field House. 

The Quakers started both the first and second sets strong, gaining the advantage early and never relinquishing their lead. 

In the third set, Guilford (11-7) opened with a 5-0 run and led by as many as eight points before the Battling Bishops attempted a late rally. N.C. Wesleyan (7-13) battled back to bring the deficit within one at 24-23, but the Quakers secured the match point on a kill from Ritter. 

Khaira Bolden and Cam Blankenship added six kills each for Guilford, while Tina Eucker had 18 assists throughout the contest. 

For the Battling Bishops, Callie Cline recorded a team-high five kills. Samantha Butensky contributed a match-high 19 digs and Haileigh Riesenback was credited with 14 assists. 

The Quakers return to Ragan-Brown Field House Thursday for a 7 p.m. match against Greensboro College. 

