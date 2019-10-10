Blankenship Powers Guilford Past Greensboro, 3-1, In Nonleague Volleyball Win

Cam Blankenship, Michaela Allred, Morgan Tompkins (Deanna Lassiter '21 photo)
Cam Blankenship, Michaela Allred, Morgan Tompkins (Deanna Lassiter '21 photo)

Game Leaders

Greensboro
K: Carly Uhlir - 15
B: Natalie Rosinski - 4
D: 2 Players (#3, #9) - 22
SA: 2 Players (#6, #20) - 2
Guilford
K: Cam Blankenship - 18
B: Khaira Bolden - 8
D: Christian Ritter - 28
SA: Cam Blankenship - 3

Team Stats

Greensboro
Guilford

Hitting %

0.106
0.21

Blocks

5
11

Digs

88
106

Aces

8
6
full stats
Oct 10, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Cam Blankenship had a career-high 18 kills and 22 points in Guilford College's 3-1 volleyball win over visiting Greensboro College Thursday night. The rookie outside hitter hit .325 and added 13 digs in the Quakers' (12-7) third win in four matches.

The tightly contested match featured 26 ties and 13 lead changes. Guilford raced to a 12-6 opening-set lead before Greensboro (10-11) rallied to within 22-21. Kills by Blankenship and Christian Ritter sandwiched around a service error gave the hosts the 25-22 opening-set win. The second set featured 11 ties and saw neither team lead by more than three points for its duration. The Pride won, 26-24, when Kayce Jo Harris' serve tipped the tape and fell over the net for an ace on Greensboro's second set point. Greensboro led in the third set, 23-22, before Guilford reeled off three straight kills for the 25-23 win. The Pride had an 18-16 edge in the fourth frame before the Quakers reeled off nine straight points. Blankenship had three putaways in the decisive run.

Ritter added 12 kills and a match-best 28 digs for the Quakers, who hit .215 as a team. Senior setter Tina Eucker inched closer to Guilford's career assists record with 43 helpers and also had 27 digs. She needs 11 assists to surpass Taylor Whitley '13 as the Quakers' all-time leader. Khaira Bolden and Carson Evans both had 10 kills. Bolden hit .471 and added two service aces, plus a match-high eight blocks.

Rookie Carly Uhlir led Greensboro with 16 kills and also had 21 digs. Hailey Stout chipped in 11 kills and eight digs. Sarah Egbers had eight kills and three blocks. Dixie Fulk had a solid game at setter with 38 assists, two service aces, and two blocks.

Coach Emily Gann's Quakers visit league-rival Randolph College Tuesday (10/15) at 7:00 p.m.

