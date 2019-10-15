Eucker Breaks Program Career Assists Record During 3-0 Win Over Randolph

Tina Eucker '20 (Photos by Deanna Lassiter '21)
Tina Eucker '20 (Photos by Deanna Lassiter '21)

Game Leaders

Guilford
K: Christian Ritter - 16
B: 2 Players (#11, #16) - 1
D: 3 Players (#6, #10, #12) - 16
SA: 2 Players (#6, #12) - 1
Randolph
K: Mackenzie Ambrose - 11
B: Audrey Antesberger - 2
D: Sam Verhaagen - 19
SA: Lauren Morgan - 2

Team Stats

Guilford
Randolph

Hitting %

0.241
0.159

Blocks

1
2

Digs

80
55

Aces

2
3
full stats
Oct 15, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Senior setter Tina Eucker surpassed the program career assists record as Guilford volleyball swept Randolph College, 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-15) Tuesday night.

Eucker needed 11 assists coming into the contest to break the previous record of 2,837 assists by Taylor Whitley '14 and she did so in the first set of the evening.

Guilford (13-7, 5-3 ODAC) took a 10-5 lead through the start of the first set but the Wildcats battled back to force extra points in the latter half of the frame. The Quakers ultimately earned the 27-25 set win on three straight kills.

The second set was much like the first, with both teams battling for the lead. Guilford ended with a 3-0 run on two kills and a Randolph (10-10, 4-6 ODAC) error to earn the 25-21 win and take a 2-0 lead overall in the match.

The Wildcats and Quakers traded points through the start of the third set but Guilford began to pull away and never looked back en route to a 25-15 set victory to secure the 3-0 match sweep.

Offensively for the Quakers, Christian Ritter finished with 16 kills on .429 hitting. Eucker contributed a match-leading 38 assists to go with 15 digs, while Ritter, Bryce Smith, and Cam Blankenship each added a team-high 16 digs.

For the Wildcats, Mackenzie Ambrose had 11 kills. Taylor Webb led the team in assists (27) and Sam Verhaagen posted a team-high 19 digs.

Guilford is back in action Friday for a 7:30 p.m. Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest against Bridgewater College (Va.) at Randolph's Francis & Don Giles Gymnasium.

